Your Two Cents for Jan. 6

Your Two Cents for Jan. 6

Two Cents

For the poor soul who longs for the Republican days of Cheney. It’s now the party of Donald Trump. No more losing politely.

None of you who are asking the federal government to overthrow state elections can ever call yourselves a conservative ever again. Conservatives stand for state control government, not more federal involvement, in case you forgot.

Sen. Thune should consider criticism by Donald Trump a badge of honor. Thank you, senator, for drawing a line on this president’s behavior.

I have tremendous respect and admiration for all students, teachers, employees and administrators of RCAS. You have done your best with some extraordinary challenges this year. Hopefully, everyone who is criticizing the school district publicly and privately will become part of the solution and sign up to substitute.

It is not that people object to cowboy hats per se. It is that the cowboy wears his hat in a public venue and blocks the view of those behind him. That is the issue.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5
Local

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

Rapid City is offended by cowboy hats but welcomes those country dollars spent in the community. I am more offended by tattoos, plumber's crac…

