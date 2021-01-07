Your Two Cents for Jan. 7

Saddest day this country has seen since 9/11, only domestic terrorists this time. Will Trump supporters finally open their eyes? I doubt it.

Thanks to Trump supporters rushing the Capitol building, the United States looks like a third-world country and this is what they are calling making America great again. I don’t think so.

So this is Trump's law and order administration. As supporters, are you proud of the destruction of life and property at the capitol?

No, Thune is in Washington to represent South Dakota, South Dakota voted for Trump, so Thune should support Trump if he's doing his job.

The chair of the Pennington County Republicans has openly advocated for and is in support of the president of the United States violating the Constitution. He also supports the POTUS in his violation of federal election law. Did they not teach government when he was in school?

It must be nice to determine and approve your own pay raise. What a time to vote yourself a 5.26% raise when most others are expected to get by on a 1.6% raise.

