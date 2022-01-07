Your Two Cents for Jan. 7

So since we have a "Civic Center" which is for the citizens, why can't they open part of it up during deadly cold weather, like they did for the overflow of early COVID cases? Nonprofits would all have a place to take care products, food, etc., during the deadly weather. Cold weather deaths averted.

Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of pro-Trump traitors trying to subvert a free and fair presidential election. Fortunately, these domestic terrorists were unsuccessful in their attempt to undermine our democracy. Unfortunately, Trump continues the "Big Lie."

Why do we still see "images of chaos" from the January 6 incident and no "images of chaos" from the looting and burning and the smash and grab that happened in many of the major cities?

I don't think it comes as too much of a surprise that Thune may not run again for office. He really has not been too popular in SD lately.

Is anyone getting really tired of the relentless attack on people who just don't look like most of the SD legislature members? Why do you vote for people who are fixated on bathroom rules and and controlling women's bodies?

