Your Two Cents for Jan. 8

Two Cents

No, State Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, you can't purport to welcome input from constituents and then submit a column to the Journal carping about a person who expressed an opposing point of view. Maybe if you listened you would see both sides of the issue and look at compromising legislation that would attempt to accommodate and solve, not divide and dictate.

It is amazing that as voters of South Dakota, we reach out to our legislature, city leaders, county leaders, school board leaders and cannot get hardly any of them to answer. Obviously, they have their own agendas and do not care about voters.

The GOP is looking to create jobs for attorneys this legislative session. Bills allowing people to sue their employer if vaccines are required and students allowed to sue school districts if somebody of the opposite sex is in their bathroom. How about a bill allowing citizens to sue legislators for introducing frivolous legislation?

Why are so many members of the state Legislature opposed to Medicaid expansion so more citizens of South Dakota would be eligible for medical coverage?

