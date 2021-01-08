 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Jan. 8

Your Two Cents for Jan. 8

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Thank you to Johnson, Thune, and Rounds for fulfilling your constitutional duty by voting to certify the voting of the Electoral College.

Republicans own what happened at the Capitol. Thune, Rounds and Johnson should be ashamed for allowing Trump to take us to this point over the last four years.

Patriots run for office; patriots vote; patriots accept the results of an election and work for the betterment of our democracy. Anyone who attacks the Capitol is not a patriot.

Congratulations to Sen. Thune, you have shot down another dog. Thing is, although he howled a lot, there are a lot of us who liked him a great deal. I think I am not alone when I say I will remember this in 2022.

The mob assault on Washington on Wednesday made the U.S. look like a third-world country. It’s time for thoughtful Americans to say “enough.” We are better than this. 

If there was so much voter fraud, how in the world did the Republicans do so well down the ballot? It must mean that their election was fraud as well.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5
Local

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

Rapid City is offended by cowboy hats but welcomes those country dollars spent in the community. I am more offended by tattoos, plumber's crac…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News