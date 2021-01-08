Your Two Cents for Jan. 8

Thank you to Johnson, Thune, and Rounds for fulfilling your constitutional duty by voting to certify the voting of the Electoral College.

Republicans own what happened at the Capitol. Thune, Rounds and Johnson should be ashamed for allowing Trump to take us to this point over the last four years.

Patriots run for office; patriots vote; patriots accept the results of an election and work for the betterment of our democracy. Anyone who attacks the Capitol is not a patriot.

Congratulations to Sen. Thune, you have shot down another dog. Thing is, although he howled a lot, there are a lot of us who liked him a great deal. I think I am not alone when I say I will remember this in 2022.

The mob assault on Washington on Wednesday made the U.S. look like a third-world country. It’s time for thoughtful Americans to say “enough.” We are better than this.

If there was so much voter fraud, how in the world did the Republicans do so well down the ballot? It must mean that their election was fraud as well.

