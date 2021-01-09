Your Two Cents for Jan. 9

What is the holdup that has led the SD Department of Health to distribute some of the lowest numbers of COVID vaccines in the nation? Is it the department's incompetence that South Dakotans must wait till February while many other states are already vaccinating some of their most vulnerable?

I am not a Thune fan and I won't vote for him in 2022. But to blame him for not overturning the electoral college, Trump fiasco is ridiculous. He was only upholding the Constitution.

To the person that said Thune's job since South Dakota voted for Trump was to support him. They are not there to be Trump's or any other president's flunkies but to represent the people of their state.

The great political swindle. How much of the money raised to “fight” the election results instead went into politicians' war chests?

I, for one, am fed up with John Thune’s attitude of “let us take care of the country’s business.” To me, that means, leave Washington to the good ol’ boys like me (the ones that have been here for decades).

