Your Two Cents for Jan. 4

If you have multiple vehicles, a camper, and a boat, you aren't hurting for money. Stop trying to screw over state visitors who are major source of income for the majority of the state.

My kids attend Robbinsdale Elementary. It’s literally falling apart. Why are they less important? Why do they deserve a learning space that is subpar and a building that is less secure. Equity is important. Vote yes for the bond.

John Thune touted his recently signed anti-robocall law which still allows bill collector calls and political campaign solicitations, among a number of other exemptions. Don't expect your phone to stop ringing any time soon.

Nice try Auditors Office. You make a mistake on all real estate tax notices, mail them and say if you want a correct tax notice, print one off on your computer at home. Not all taxpayers have computers and printers. You made the error, send them out again on your dime.

I'm voting no on the school bond issue because I don't have any kids or grandkids.

