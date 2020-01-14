Your Two Cents for Jan. 14

Your Two Cents for Jan. 14

Two Cents

S.D. taxpayers have to pay $112,000 for legal fees from two lawsuits arguing the constitutionality of laws passed by our Legislature. It's time to elect legislators who know what the the Constitution means instead of passing feel good laws.

Those of us who value education must vote. This bond issue is too critical to be decided by those people who are unwilling to invest in the future of Rapid City but will show up at the polls.

It isn't that I don't want Rapid City to have nice schools, it's how the bond issue is written with free license to raise taxes in the future without input from taxpayers. Rewrite this with more checks and balances, and you'll get my vote.

Instead of complaining about your Social Security check, why don't you thank the young people who work to support you? It is your generation who continually voted to underfund the program. Younger workers will be lucky if they see any Social Security payments.

What will it take to get the airport to plow the road to the airport? I'm glad they can keep the airport open, but it doesn't help if we can't get there.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 9
Local

Your Two Cents for Jan. 9

I live close to South Middle School. My walls and ceiling are cracked as well as my driveway and the county says my house is worth more than I…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News