Your Two Cents for Jan. 14

S.D. taxpayers have to pay $112,000 for legal fees from two lawsuits arguing the constitutionality of laws passed by our Legislature. It's time to elect legislators who know what the the Constitution means instead of passing feel good laws.

Those of us who value education must vote. This bond issue is too critical to be decided by those people who are unwilling to invest in the future of Rapid City but will show up at the polls.

It isn't that I don't want Rapid City to have nice schools, it's how the bond issue is written with free license to raise taxes in the future without input from taxpayers. Rewrite this with more checks and balances, and you'll get my vote.

Instead of complaining about your Social Security check, why don't you thank the young people who work to support you? It is your generation who continually voted to underfund the program. Younger workers will be lucky if they see any Social Security payments.

What will it take to get the airport to plow the road to the airport? I'm glad they can keep the airport open, but it doesn't help if we can't get there.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0