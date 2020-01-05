Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

How many hourly employees of the City Parks Department does it take to add water to the ice rink at the Braeburn Dog Park? For the past two weeks, it’s been four or five each day… one to spray the water and three or more to stand around and watch.

Received my pro-bond propaganda mailing today. Instead of letting politicians guilt us into a new tax, let's throw them out next election cycle. They created this.

Deadwood still educates their kids in the same building since 1924. Can we swap schools boards with them?

Like it or not, Rapid City is growing and changing and we need a solid infrastructure to support that growth and schools are part of that infrastructure. Whether or not you have kids or grandkids in the district shouldn't matter — you should care about the influence good schools have on what's available to all of us in this community — like attracting more health care professionals and better jobs.

CAFOs are just corporations taking over the family farm. And the governor supports the family farmer?? Not.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0