Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

No one is against providing good schools and teachers for our children. The RC schools can upgrade the buildings they have and provide a good environment in doing so.

The empty storefronts and lots, some vacant for years, are noticeably depreciating in value. If the bond passes, future school boards will increase the mill levy to make up for the loss of those tax revenues.

During the congressional impeachment hearings Republicans complained that Trump didn’t get due process. Now Senate Republicans don’t want witnesses which would give him due process. You would think an innocent person wouldn’t have anything to hide and would want people to testify.

To the person that wrote hoping the Senators Rounds and Thune would tell Mr. Trump that Mt. Rushmore is more than a rock. Of course they won’t say anything, they’re both scared to death of him.

I've lived here for over five years and my property taxes have gone up every year. Because I'm on a fixed income I'll have to sell my house and move because local government can't find other income sources than raising property taxes.

