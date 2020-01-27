Your Two Cents for Jan. 27

No, the school district isn’t paying for fancy TV ads or anything else related to the campaign! It’s paid for by Vote Yes for Rapid City - which is funded by a lot locals who support education and RCAS students!

So the only 'facts' in the impeachment case against President Trump are those presented by the House Managers? I think not, because now it's finally the President's turn and we'll see, at last, if the Democrat senators will impartially listen as to why he must be acquitted.

Parents with kids in RCAS schools please vote and encourage your kids’ friends parents to do the same! The school bond needs to pass. Too many students attend school in sub-par buildings. Your voice and vote is critical. Make it count and vote yes!

Until schools start getting back to the basics and quit unnecessarily busing kids all over the country for athletics, paying for expensive hotels, meals, fuel, personnel, etc., in the name of sports, my vote is no on the bond. Pathetic when a high school grad can't do simple basic math or spelling yet, they can tell you everything you may want to know about sports.

