Your Two Cents for Jan. 24

After viewing the movie “Just Mercy” I had the feeling that it should be required viewing for all high school youth. It is a very powerful movie.

President Trump claims he is innocent. If so, why won't he allow witnesses and government documents?

Republicans want to stop local government from prohibiting plastic bags. So the party of local control is all about local control until they aren’t. They are the party of hypocrisy as usual.

I do not wish to live in a surveillance state where the government monitors public places 24/7 with surveillance cameras. The ends do not justify the means no matter how well-intentioned. Take down the surveillance cameras in Memorial Park.

South Dakota is so regressive — just look at the bills our legislature is considering. And the ones they pass and use taxpayer dollars to defend in the courts. Following the Trump model will get us no where environmentally or in our acceptance of all human beings.

It’s laughable to believe the House Managers when they cry foul concerning the Senate’s impeachment rules. They have no integrity or creditability. Let our elections decide who is in office, not partisans who are unable to work together for the betterment of our country.

