Your Two Cents for Jan. 31

How is it possible that Lisa Modrick, former president of the Airport Board and current city council member, can work for WestJet and it not be a blatant conflict of interest?

Why not levy a nickel tax on single use plastic grocery bags and use the money to clean up plastic pollution in South Dakota? It becomes an optional tax to those who do not want to use reusable bags, sort of like paying for tire disposal when you replace tires.

Yes, the school board made some poor decisions when buildings started to deteriorate and did not fix them. However, nobody on the board today was around when those decisions were made. We need to quit blaming current members for the past and fix the problems we have now. Vote 'yes'.

We enjoy the deer in the Robbinsdale area and hope nobody comes around and shoots them. There are no green gardens for them to munch on so they are hurting nothing.

I'm amazed by how many experts in school finance are not running for school board. I suspect that it's very easy to claim mismanagement if you've never been responsible for managing the school budget.

