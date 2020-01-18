Your Two Cents for Jan. 18

Why is the proposed school tax always listed as .85 cents per thousand, when the levy of 11.55 charged on commercial property is never mentioned? Is it because commercial buildings are usually assessed at a much higher rate than residential properties?

Affordable housing first and foremost starts with you making sure your local government and school board aren't over-regulating and/or over-spending.

All seven of my children are registered as Independents. It would be nice in what is basically our one-party state if we would have open primaries so they could exercise their right to vote for candidates of whichever party they choose.

So Gov. Noem has such little faith in our law enforcement agencies that she doesn't think they can learn [they probably already know] to tell the difference between hemp and marijuana? I think they can ... how about you?

I am a retired teacher and if you want top-notch teachers then you had better have a nice sound up-to-date building. I have known teachers who have turned down the job because the school building was not conducive to teach in, so I am voting 'yes' on the school bond issue.

