Your Two Cents for Jan. 30

I wish the legislature would do something productive this session like raising the registration fee for electric vehicles so they pay their share of road taxes. Roads are paid for by gas taxes, not electric bills.

The school district’s facility tours are a must for anyone on the fence about how to vote. You will get your questions answered and I believe come away with only one conclusion — I must vote 'yes.'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Another reason for voting 'no' on the bond is that schools still come after us and want us to do fundraisers. Why? That's more money they want from us. It doesn't stop. They want more and more.

The school district has a AA+ credit rating, clean audits, and transparent board meetings. The district has not been mismanaged. They’ve done the best they could with the resources they have. Voters must support our community’s kids.

What would our president know about war-time injuries? Will he apologize to our military men and women for his statement that those recently injured in Iraq and diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries just had headaches?

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1