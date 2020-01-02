Your Two Cents for Jan. 2

Many law enforcement agencies release body-camera video from officer-involved shootings. It is my hope that once the investigation is completed on Sunday's shooting that law enforcement will release the full and unedited body-camera video from this incident. If our law enforcement agencies are truly transparent, they will do so.
It really is a shame that there are several roads in the valley that are mostly sheets of ice. If the county had gone out the week after the blizzard and plowed them a second time, I would not still be worrying about sliding all over.
As a taxpayer, I am wondering what Plan B is if the school bond issue fails? I will be voting no and just wondered if that has even been considered.
Today’s article in the Journal regarding record building permits: I am just curious whether any of the five projects mentioned actually pay property taxes? When is the taxpayer going to be elevated to a respectable status?
As we enter not only a New Year but a new decade, I hope that people remember to carry the kindness, tolerance and patience all year that they show at Christmas time.