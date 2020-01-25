Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

So the South Dakota legislature does not believe that small business owners could figure out how to provide reusable bags for their customers to help the environment? I would bet they could.

Until there are responsible decisions being made for our schools and students, I will vote no for the bond issue. We need to get back to teaching the students and maintaining the buildings and facilities we do have.

Before you vote on the school bond issue, I would encourage you to take a facilities tour and/or go to a presentation so that you are an informed and educated voter when you go to the polls. I did the facilities tour and was appalled at the condition of Robbinsdale School and can see that we need to bring our schools into the 21st century to properly educate our kids for the future.

Thank you to the Rapid City Police and Parks departments for installing the cameras at Memorial and other parks. It is for everyone's safety.

The votes of Senate Republicans to convict – not the facts – will ultimately decide President Trump’s impeachment fate. Since in these times party is more important than country to these senators, including our own John Thune and Mike Rounds, the president he has nothing to worry about. No matter the truth, the Senate will not vote to convict.

