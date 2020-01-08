Your Two Cents for Jan. 8

Once again the “Citizens Against Everything”, aka Citizens for Liberty, have come out against the need for new schools in Rapid City. Further, they hold the taxpayers of Rapid City hostage with their tax lien purchase.

I will vote "yes" on the school bond issue because I believe in the future; after all, someone paid for the schools I attended. The issue is how our schools are funded. Do we have any thinking heads in the Legislature who might consider a more equitable way to bring in revenue and get rid of this regressive system we have?

The school administration needs to rework their figures if they want my vote. My property tax bill went up $400 and will go up a lot more if this proposal passes.

I remember Mayor Steve Allender's campaign slogan, "Getting the job done." I wish he'd apply that notion to repairing 7th street. It is atrocious.

So, we need more gambling options that will bring a few low-paying jobs, wealth to some, financial loss to many, and addiction to others? A business that can't exist without losers is a sick business.

