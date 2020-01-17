Your Two Cents for Jan. 17

So President Trump wants to have fireworks at Mount Rushmore. He says there’s no concern about fires because it’s rock! What about all the dead trees in the area? They will burn out of control if one spark falls! Guess he doesn’t think about the consequences. I hope they don’t have the fireworks again this year.

Historically, big dollar ballot issues do not pass the first time around in Rapid City. Once the bond issue is defeated, the School Board will need to do what the Civic Center Board did and go back, sharpen their pencils, and come up with a number that’s half of what they’re dreaming of. There is, after all, a difference between "want" and "need."

Many thanks to the men from the RC street department for removing the curbside snow and ice piles from the 3100 and 3200 blocks of Tomahawk Drive and beyond to the cul-de-sac. Great job fellas and very much appreciated!

I'm retired and had to reverse mortgage my house to be able to stay in it and pay my property taxes. Do you suppose I get a TIF for it?

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0