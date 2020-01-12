Your Two Cents for Jan. 12

Thanks to Parks and Recreation for finally putting in adequate handicapped parking at the Roosevelt Swim Center. This facility has a walking channel and a lap pool that helps hundreds of handicapped people work on rehab. A great facility made even better.

The circus begins soon in Pierre. What new acts will the clowns be performing?

"Hats off" to the federal Judge in Aberdeen who gave back the power of our citizens to rein in the legislature who attempted to take away our basic constitutional right to free speech with ballot initiatives. This should be a wake-up call for voters to seriously question our state senators and representatives about their view of the hallowed US Constitution.

Looks to me like a marginally effective SD Legislator is seeking validation through her continuous public contempt for the local school board. Good grief lady, stay in your lane!

