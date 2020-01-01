Your Two Cents for Jan. 1

Supposedly many of us are "on" the meth campaign and enough people have declared "something needs to be done about addiction." So where is the specific, measurable and achievable secret plan from the governor's office to actually help those with drug issues?

Fact: It was going to cost the schools more to stay in the old city/school administration building than to move and renovate. Fact: Just 2.6 percent of the district's staff are administrators. Facts, just like education, are important. Vote yes. New and safe schools are a need not a want.

Should all productive Rapid City residents be expected to take another annual income cut in an attempt to again satisfy our school board's appetite to spend more? I say they get enough in property taxes from property owners and renters. They will never be happy.

Along with discerning, thoughtful (and conservative) friends I purchased CBD products made from hemp at an upscale out-of-state mall. Thanks to Gov. Noem for denying me this help for arthritic joints. I know who I’ll be voting against in 2022.

