Your Two Cents for Jan. 9

I live close to South Middle School. My walls and ceiling are cracked as well as my driveway and the county says my house is worth more than I can sell it for. So, RCAS suck it up, I will vote no.

Regarding the article about RC schools and delinquent taxes: I am appalled by the reference quoted as “greedy developers or bankers.” Let’s have a bit of professionalism — a totally out of line comment.

Go for it, Citizens for Liberty. Good to see that someone is paying attention. Very apparent that the county and the school board are not.

SD Citizens for Liberty wants to portray themselves as noble by buying the tax certificate on General Beadle and notifying the school board and the press. It seems the nobler act would have been to pick up a phone when the delinquency was first noticed.

Two ballot issues regarding highly addictive behaviors. Both will take money from the pockets of families that should be used to feed, clothe and educate their children. Nothing good will come from either measure.

2020 is the beginning of a new decade. We are zero years old when we are born.

