Your Two Cents for Jan. 15

Now that Mayor Allender has our money for the Civic Center, I have to wonder where he is when it comes to upgrading Rapid City's educational buildings. He was on TV for one, but absent for the second.

To the person who thinks us older people should thank you younger people for your support? You must remember one thing, we are entitled. We have paid into it all these years we are now entitled to take it out, you did not support me in my 45 years of working for it.

I was for the school bond until I learned that future increases can be done with no voter approval. That made it a non-starter for me.

Gov. Noem should try to follow, not Mississippi's state economic model, but Minnesota's. By South Dakota investing in education, such as pre-K for all, more affordable technical schools, world class universities, and providing health care for everyone so that when we have better workers they are healthy enough to work more productively and longer, South Dakota could also attract world class corporations that pay better.

