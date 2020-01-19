Your Two Cents for Jan. 19

For too long a time now, it seems South Dakota has seldom missed an opportunity to miss an opportunity. Now that our Legislature is back at it again, let us all hope this time they can find honest solutions to the real problems South Dakota faces.

Hats off to the Airport Director and staff on the increase in numbers at the airport.

I would hope that Sens. Thune and Rounds would clue the president in that Mt. Rushmore is more than a rock.

Vote Yes on the School bond issue. Making an investment in the education of our children will yield great dividends in the development of our community for generations!

Rapid City beggars are becoming organized. They are dropped off in a group or ride the city bus to east and west parts of shopping areas in town, obstructing driving corners, appearing out of nowhere in parking lots, and walking right into busy streets without looking.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0