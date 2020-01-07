Your Two Cents for Jan. 7

I am a conservative senior citizen. I’m not a wealthy woman, but I will find the $12 bucks a month that it will cost me to support this bond. Somebody did it for me when my elementary school opened in 1953. It’s a good plan and there is a great need.

Vote no on the unnecessary school bond issue. Expensive bulk mailings, bus tours, and speeches from those favoring the bond. My property taxes are now $4,747 and the schools get $2,328, which is a whopping 49% and they want even more.

So as David Osterburg of Iowa says "It makes sense they CAFOs, or concentrated animal feeding operations, are moving into South Dakota, because we're running out of room to put manure over here." That's all we need to know about CAFOs — environmental degradation of land and waterways and they stink.

How is that people are not concerned about legalizing marijuana and potentially leading to the same situation that we have with pain prescription drugs?

This is not a "new decade." This is the last year of the second decade.

It would be eye opening to find out how much money Noem received for her family farm from government subsidies.

