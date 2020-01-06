Your Two Cents for Jan. 6

I called the Pennington County auditors office inquiring about the printing mistake they made on my tax bill.

They were very cordial and helpful and gladly agreed to reprint the correct copy and send it to me in the mail.

It is hard to believe you liberals get all upset about Dan Lederman receiving pay from Saudis and yet I don't see the same reaction to the high dollar amounts Hunter Biden and Hillary have received.

You don’t have to have children or grandchildren attending Rapid City schools to feel the effects of a quality education because we all benefit from an educated workforce and an educated community. Generations before us supported our education, so let’s do our part and Vote Yes for our future.

Voting no on taxes for education because you don’t have kids or grandkids is like young people with kids not approving social security cost of living increases because my parents and grandparents are dead.

Pick up your Bible and start reading it like your life depends on it because it does.

