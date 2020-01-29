Your Two Cents for Jan. 29

The city needs to do something about the deer destroying yards in old Robbinsdale, specifically around Grandview Drive and Oakland before people take care of it themselves.

The Legislature is determined to advance the right-wing ultra-conservative agenda no matter how ridiculous. Next up include laws requiring plastic straws wherever food is served, toilets with oversize tanks, and prohibition against mismatched pink and blue socks in school.

Mayor Allender, kids have been going to school in annexes and been bused for decades. A quality education has more to do with the students' willingness to do the work and the teachers' ability to communicate it.

I’m in favor of the school bond proposal, but do we need a special election to repair streets, at least fill chuckholes? I have most memorized so I can swerve around them, but sometimes traffic doesn’t allow that.

People are appalled at the condition of Robbinsdale school because this district has mismanaged money for decades. Giving this district another $190 million is a terrible idea.

