Your Two Cents for Jan. 11

Look like Noem is leading from behind on hemp with her consideration based on "guardrails," which were available last year. What changed?

Thanks SDVoice for defeating in federal court the new S.D. law set to take effect this July, which would have placed unconstitutional requirements on those gathering signatures for referred ballots.

New voters are registering with the county auditor’s office now and registered voters are requesting absentee ballots now and early voting begins Jan. 27 for four weeks and polling places open are open on Feb. 25. Seems like multiple voter opportunities, not voter suppression.

The Rapid City school district didn’t just suddenly decide to address school crowding and dilapidated buildings with the Vote Yes 4 RC Schools bond. They’ve been addressing these issues for years — Vote YES 4 Rapid City Schools.

The things that bring people to a community to live and work are low taxes, good management and schools where students achieve academically. Rapid City school district fails on all three points, but especially academics; the bond won't fix that.

