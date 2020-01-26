Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

So now our legislature is afraid to pass a law protecting us, the full-time citizens, because they are afraid of how it will affect tourism? That is very troubling.

If you do not want to live in a surveillance state, feel free to move. I'm sure anyone that is assaulted in that area will welcome the cameras.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Everyone, except the teachers' unions, seems to grasp that public education suffers most not from poor buildings but because of lack of competition.

Memo to Tom Johnson, CEO of Elevate Rapid City: The question isn't whether we "like" you; uncontrolled growth isn't in Rapid City's best interest.

Why do we need to have a state law banning local municipalities from deciding what they want in their communities. If the citizens don't want plastic bags floating around their towns, let them decide.

I am wondering where the money is coming from for all the expensive television ads, the mailings and the bus tours all wanting us to give a YES vote for the schools. All of these are not convincing me to give a YES vote. I sure hope it is not coming from taxpayer funds.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0