Your Two Cents for Jan. 13

The question continues to be asked, how did the schools get into the reported conditions requiring another bond. The answer is found in the fact that all the money taxpayers pump into the system is spent without accountability. Only those begging for more money are the ones who say the conditions require more money.

I have been on the fence on the school bond, felt it was too vague, the special expensive election unnecessary. The article in Friday's Journal crystallized my no vote. The board has written in a provision allowing them to raise taxes with no input from voters for the next 25 years! Back to the drawing board.

First Representative Julie Fry-Mueller accuses the school board of maliciously suppressing the voter turnout and then she contradicts herself by stating the school board is illegally sending out information cards, which obviously encourages voter turnout. I will ignore her as she doesn't know which it is.

Whatever the cost of our schools, the cost is cheap compared to an ignorant community. We need to have safe school buildings that can accommodate 21st-century education platforms, vote yes for the future.

