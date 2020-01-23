Your Two Cents for Jan. 23

It’s obvious that neither of our two senators know how our judicial system works with witnesses, evidence and discovery since they voted against allowing these during the impeachment process.

Thank you Senators Thune and Rounds for standing strong with President Trump to see his rights are protected and he gets a fair trial at this ridiculous impeachment attempt by the Democrats.

Why are vaping products taxed at a much lower rate than cigarettes? Would it not be reasonable to increase the tax rate on vaping products to the same rate as other tobacco products, making vaping less attractive to our kids, and providing the state with much needed revenue?

Medical marijuana is medicine. Apparently some have never witnessed someone terminally ill with intractable pain or been a medical professional or they would understand the pain-relieving effects of medical marijuana when all other pain-management drugs have failed.

I think putting security cameras in Memorial Park is a great idea as it is a public place and the city's job is to protect the public.

