Your Two Cents for Jan. 3

I pay to license my vehicle, my camper, and my boat to this state. Rather than raise the camping fees for South Dakota residents, why not raise the camping fees for out-of-state campers? We deserve some kind of break. Is there no common sense left in government? Oh wait, silly question.

We are engaged in an unprecedented experiment with our children. We are allowing them to become addicted to candy-flavored nicotine and then we are wondering what the outcome to their health might be.

Our tax notices are messed up and instead of sending out a corrected copy it is our job to go online, type in a 44 character address and use our own paper and printer to get a correct copy.

I would like to know how much money Rapid City has collected on the Storm Water Assessment fee since it was enacted several years ago and how that money has been spent.

Why hasn’t the south side of Knollwood Heights Elementary had the sidewalks cleaned? Who is responsible for this anyway? It’s been bad for over a month.

What will the penalty for bootlegging tobacco products to youth under 21? Never hear about bootlegger penalties.

