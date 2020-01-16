Your Two Cents for Jan. 16

As impeachment begins, Thune and Rounds will swear an oath of impartiality to protect the constitution but are vowing to protect Trump. I will never vote for either one again.

Lawmakers “packing”? Where are they going? Tell it like it is: Lawmakers “armed”.

If I was the Rapid City School Board and Administrators, I would be ashamed at how poorly they have taken care of the schools in our district. A misuse of taxpayer dollars and yet they want us to spending another $189 million.

Come on people, the school board cannot arbitrarily increase taxes. It's a scare tactic. The only way that would happen is if the district was unable to make the bond payment due to negative growth or massive depreciation. Our valuation has grown more than 5 percent for the past six years. That isn't going to change anytime soon with the base expansion.

I applaud Governor Noem and her efforts to grow South Dakota’s economy with her four pillars to maintain out traditions and way of life. However the most important pillar, wages, did not even receive honorable mention. Sad.

