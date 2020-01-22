Your Two Cents for Jan. 22

There seems to be an excessive amount of geese in our parks and recreational areas. Their defecation is a disgusting eyesore and pose a public health hazard. There should be measures to curb the runaway increase of these waterfowl.

Based on the five to 10 robocalls we're still getting on a daily basis, Sen. Thune's anti-robocall bill hasn't done a bit of good. Just more smoke and mirrors to get votes.

Can anyone tell me where the money from video lottery goes? It was promised to our schools. Property taxes are too high already! I'm voting 'no'.

I'm not sure if the RCPD's all-time high in drug arrests represents success or failure in its war on drugs, but I'm pretty sure that the War On Drugs is a government racket that creates worldwide criminality, corruption and chaos.

So US senators must remain silent during the impeachment trial? For Senator John Thune that shouldn’t be much of a problem.

You people who are giving handouts to the beggars are just enabling them to continue using drugs and alcohol. There's help out there for them but they don't want it. So, stop enabling them.

Thanks to the school district’s finance person for his thorough explanation of the bond structure in Sunday’s paper. It’s nice to have the whole story.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0