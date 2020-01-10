Your Two Cents for Jan. 10

Yes, the murders, suicides and drug abuse on the reservation are tragic. No, Christians and the Feds are not the ones to blame. Healthier to look within oneself and within the borders of your sovereign nation.

I will vote "no" on the school bond. I don't believe we should give the Rapid City Area Schools administration another blank check to continue the misuse of funds. Until RCAS presents a reasonable and viable plan, do not expect taxpayer support, especially in a special election costing over $65,000.

This climate of "gotcha" politics has no place in serious matters like the bond issue. The stunt pulled by the group regarding the school special tax assessment was childish. I'm voting yes for "our kids."

If you want industry to move here and have good-paying jobs, we need good schools as that is the first thing they ask about when they are thinking about moving here or starting a new company. I'm voting yes.

Today, I received my Social Security check and I got so excited because it was $1 more per month than last year. I wonder what all I should buy with that raise?

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0