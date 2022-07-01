Your Two Cents for July 1

Governor Noem appoints a new attorney general that “forgot” about a 45-day deadline on a triple murder suspect. Seems like a logical choice.

It seems Governor Noem has no problem letting residents decide about masks and vaccinations, but has an entirety different opinion about your reproductive decisions.

Maybe morality will come back into fashion with the recent U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on abortions.

I am amazed and bewildered that there are still some South Dakotans who still support and defend our 45th president. Trump's attempts to undermine our democracy with his words and actions to illegally hold on to power are totally and completely un-American.

Kristi Noem is spending the better part of this week in New York promoting her book. Apparently the governorship in South Dakota is a part-time gig.

Isn’t it the governor's job to look out for the best interest of the state’s infrastructure and resources? Then why does Noem continue to lobby to burn down the Black Hills and blame it on Biden?

