Your Two Cents for July 1

Kristi Noem has declared a state-wide state of emergency for drought conditions in South Dakota. Meanwhile, she has sued the Federal Government for not allowing fireworks at Mount Rushmore on the 4th of July. She seems to be a bit confused.

I didn’t know our National Guard troops could be “bought” by out of state interests. They will do what they are commanded to do, but that doesn’t make it right. They deserve more respect than this.

A $15 an hour wage is still just $31,200 for full time employment of 2,080 hours a year. In South Dakota if you’re spending every dollar you earn in a year, your sales tax is effectively a 6-6½% gross income tax.

You don’t have to choose between your guns and a medical marijuana card as Kevin Jensen & Julie Frye-Mueller claim. Simply transfer the gun ownership to your spouse and buy a gun safe to keep them under lock and key. Problem solved where you can have your alternative health choice and your second amendment right.

The reason Olympic athletes from China and Russia don't criticize their countries publicly is because they are not free to do so with impunity. There was a time when being an American meant cherishing and defending such freedom.

