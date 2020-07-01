Your Two Cents for July 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Noem, when was abortion ever eliminated completely? At "best" it was secret and extremely dangerous.

It is sad to read all the negative talk about the celebration for the 4th. This is a great annual event and one night of fireworks at Mt. Rushmore isn't going to damage anything.

The July 3 Mount Rushmore fireworks event is more campaign rally than fireworks display since much more time is allocated to political speeches than fireworks. The cost should therefore be paid for by the Trump campaign rather than taxpayers.

I am a white professional male in my 60s. I have never been arrested. I have had several bad experiences with the Rapid City police. America's system of arrest and punishment is wrong. It's time to fix the broken police.

I didn't frequent Summer nights that much, but I'm confused about something. It's OK to go to stores where many aren't wearing masks and it's "indoor" air but not OK to attend an event held outside with fresh air?

Thanks to all the businesses in Custer that require masks for their employees. It shows respect for the customer.

