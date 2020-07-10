Your Two Cents for July 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When will the real Americans become fed up with the attempted communist takeover of this country and fight back? It is time these anarchists are put in their place, and we Make America Great once again.

Noem was quoted as saying "If you come into a crisis and you have a leader use more authority than what they are really granted or allowed to, that's how you lose this country." Looks like she and President Trump have a lot in common.

Who elected the rioters and looters to decide what statues are racist or in other ways offensive?

If Trump and Noem think they’re going to try and tell me to send my kid back to school under the current conditions worsening as we speak saying masks don’t help, well guess what? You’re both wrong.

To the people saying that our president and governor have failed miserably in every aspect of the pandemic, could you please describe how they have failed and detail what should have been done differently?

No Mr. Mayor, the cost of security for Trump's visit didn't cost the "city" anything. It cost the honest, taxpaying citizens.

