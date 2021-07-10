Your Two Cents for July 10

Are those the only complaints the writer has concerning "immigrants" to SD. What about higher food costs, higher water bills, higher trash fees, longer gas lines. We could go on. I for one welcome the diversity. It will only make us a better state. Stop blaming other nationalities.

Tired of being reminded of water restrictions? Multiple car washes are being built and using the same water from Pactola that we all use. Where are their restrictions?

Everyone talks about higher wages, what about lower costs?

It is more probable the sun won’t come up tomorrow, than for NDN to take back the Black Hills. Maybe it’s time for some realistic talk about what can be done to improve our Native friends' lives.

Would somebody please get the side dump trucks off Nemo Road. They are an accident waiting to happen. Nemo Road was not designed for that size of truck.

