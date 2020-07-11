Your Two Cents for July 11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Noem received more than a billion dollars to cover COVID expenses but refuses to spend it on the people. It is not about the numbers. It is about keeping people safe. Give us tests. Spend the money.

The Black Hills depends on tourism for our economic livelihood. The visit of Donald Trump to Mount Rushmore gave the area hundreds of millions of dollars of advertising and any cost to local communities will be repaid a hundred-fold.

To the person wondering why Trump and Noem are COVID failures. We have 4% of the world’s population and over 25% of the infections because Trump failed to heed early warnings and continues to give conflicting messages. Look at the numbers.

Our kids need to be back in school. Kids have better immune systems than adults and those kids' immune systems have been jeopardized, along with other things such as their education.

The consequences of Trump's demands to open businesses are far too evident. Now that he tries to force schools to open fully, how devastating might be the results for children and teachers?

