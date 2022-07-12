Your Two Cents for July 12

I never liked Trump, I never liked Biden, and I've always hated lines being drawn in the sand. Look for common ground and common good so civility might come again.

With so many knowing that overnight sleeping is happening by the creek in the dense trees on the west part of Sioux Park with trash left and panhandling — why is this allowed?

How do we ensure that the new AG, Mark Vargo, appointed by Noem, continues his predecessor's investigation into her past unethical and possibly illegal behavior? It would be a real disservice to justice and to all of us to allow her not to be taken to task just because of a change in AGs.

You don't suppose, do you, that teacher resignations could be in part because of the generous retirement packages they have?

President Trump could not stay on script. President Biden cannot tell the difference between script and instructions. Heaven help us.

Paul Sauser's op ed Saturday expressed the views of so many of us that have left the Republican Party that was racing to the right and then destroyed by Trump's takeover.