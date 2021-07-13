Your Two Cents for July 13

AG Jason Ravnsnorg has stooped to a new low when he accuses his victim of committing "suicide by car." That's a new low, even for his shameless self.

Our attorney general refuses to take any responsibility for killing a man. He continues to re-victimize the family of the man he killed. And he represents law in our state? Wow, what a sad commentary.

Re: Letter to the Editor, July 9. If you’re unfamiliar with the evolution of the Democratic and Republican Parties, I suggest you read a few books. You may want to pick some up on Critical Race Theory, while you’re at it.

I am extremely disappointed to read that a group has the money to buy land in North Rapid City instead of using their financial resources to hire more law enforcement to slow excessive drug and alcohol use. These finances could also be used to slow school dropouts and unwanted pregnancies.

Why are rioters and looters not responsible for their actions, but I'm responsible for things people did 200 years ago?

