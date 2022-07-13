Your Two Cents for July 13

Nobody talks about forgiving "trade school" debt because they all learned a useful "skill" and can pay their own way.

I live in Nebraska and just read Kristi Noem’s book, “Not My First Rodeo.” I would vote for her to be President of the United States.

Can anyone actually and honestly say that they are better off now than they were two years ago? Inflation affecting your checkbook any? It would be disappointing if we didn't have a record turnout for the midterm elections.

If I'm ever accused of unethical or possibly illegal behavior as Noem is, I hope I too get to choose who will investigate my past actions. Trump could learn from her.

RCAS employees are resigning, not retiring, as you can see on the RCAS website. And the state retirement plan is anything but “generous.”

Democrats at every recent opportunity have blasted Republicans in our state for being too conservative, too powerful, too “not-like-them.” But whose fault is that? Republicans get elected… Democrats don’t.

Anyone else notice the lack of tourists because of gas prices and inflation? Thanks Biden.