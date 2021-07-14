 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for July 14

Your Two Cents for July 14

Two Cents

I’m sure glad I didn’t wait for Noem to allow me to get my medical marijuana prescription. I went to Denver after another surgery (total of four) from an auto accident in 2013. Their governor cares about people, not just Coloradoans.

Rep. Johnson, in response to your direct mailing "Let's get Americans Back to Work," I could consider supporting your initiative if it included provisions for a $15 minimum wage, better yet a living wage, a guaranteed 40-hour work week and benefits packages. Otherwise, your proposal is punitive and simply pro-business.

Unbelievable trying to accuse a guy walking to his truck of throwing himself in front of a car. How low will they go to protect the Attorney General? People of South Dakota should be outraged at this desperate maneuver to avoid prosecution.

So is Jason Ravnsborg saying he assisted in Mr. Boever's suicide?

Why don't we all just leave the determination of the Jason Ravnsborg case up to the jury. You would want your unbiased day in court, too.

