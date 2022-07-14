Your Two Cents for July 14

With all the Noem criticism showing up in the Two Cents column you would never know that she is among the most successful and popular governors in SD history.

I never cease to be amazed by people that spout off without having a clue how things work. If you borrow money for trade school, you get a student loan. It's the same thing.

Last fall, District 33 Legislator Phil Jensen admitted he was once a member of the Oath Keepers. He added that the Oath Keepers get a bad rap — but really shouldn't. Right, Phil, that's why they're charged with seditious conspiracy for their role on January 6.

Why is it necessary to put a label on the new board members? Is being Black or LGBTQ going to affect how they do their job? Labels cause division.

The odor from the proposed cattle processing plant is not the only thing I smell after reading the recent Journal article.

Anyone who thinks President Biden is the one responsible for high gas prices has no idea of the market forces that determine the price of gas. President Biden controls none of them.