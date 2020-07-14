Your Two Cents for July 14

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to see Gov. Noem create a Medal of Valor to be awarded to each of the health care professionals who daily work the front lines in the COVID-19 wars in South Dakota. These folks are genuine heroes and they should be recognized as such.

Sending millions of students back to the classroom and crossing your fingers in hopes nothing will go wrong does not seem to be well thought out national policy.

Peaceful protesters do not break the law. Blocking a state or federal highway is against the law and thus not peaceful.

In the last two days, I have seen several drivers texting, reading or talking with their phones to their ear while driving in Rapid City. Think of the revenue distracted driving fines would create if the law was enforced.

Where is the surge we were guaranteed would happen when our president, who we are told doesn’t care, came to visit Mount Rushmore?

As a white man living in South Dakota, I have been told to “go back to where my people originally came from,” but if we all did that, there would be over 7.8 billion people on the African equator.

