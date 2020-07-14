Your Two Cents for July 15

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have lost respect for Tony Hawk being blatant enough to break the law and stupid enough to post it. The Park Ranger should be disciplined and retrained as celebrity does not entitle you to break laws. He was on duty and stupid enough to allow posting.

If I were to skateboard through a national park, I would be fined and thrown in jail. Just goes to show the higher echelon can do anything they want anytime and anywhere.

What has Sen. Rounds done in response to this pandemic? It sure doesn't seem like he has been very active, or has much to say and you would think a person in a position of leadership would be interested in doing more.

The police should not have to defend themselves against the unruly protesters. Proud of our police and National Guard.

Riddle me this — schools cancel graduations which can be held in open air stadiums, but in their next breath they plan for the opening of schools. Absolutely absurd.

Yes, I will wear a mask when out in public so that you do not catch COVID-19 from me and perhaps die.

