Your Two Cents for July 15

If President Biden's goal was to make Jimmy Carter look good, I think he has found success.

President Biden is indeed responsible for high gas prices. When you kill oil pipeline projects, end drilling in oil rich Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico, then pull drilling permits on federal lands then you have some responsibility for higher gas prices. The President declared that he will destroy fossil fuels during his candidacy and by golly he just might achieve that goal.

If more of the Two Cents' submissions are critical of Noem than supportive, perhaps there are more non-supporters than supporters. For the good of South Dakota, let's hope so.

Jeni Rae Peters' story is a prime example of why the U.S. needs universal health care. Medical bankruptcies are hidden taxes that we all end up paying through the purchase of goods and services.

Wednesday's opinion page gave eight paragraphs to an elderly man voicing his opinion on young women's reproductive systems. So as a middle-aged woman, do I get the same press time on the evils of Viagra?