 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for July 15

Your Two Cents for July 15

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Drain the swamp in Washington — we had better start in Pierre as Ravnsborg is completely out of control in trying to duck a serious crime that you and I would hang for. Suicide by distracted driver my foot.

Come on you who are seething with rage over the Ravensborg trial. One of his cousins came forward and said Mr. Boever told him he was considering suicide in this manner. Stop the Democrat venom and give the man due process, not angry mob justice.

I see businesses are giving $500 bonus for new hires. How about us old employees who have continued to work through this whole time? We need to be appreciated also.

I wish I could get people to work 40 hours per week. Since 30 hours is full time, that’s all most want to work. And we pay $15 an hour.

Thank you to the downtown businesses and law firms that graciously allow customers of restaurants to use their parking spaces after hours instead of towing our cars. Being kind to members of your community who are trying to support local businesses is a win-win for all.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 13
Local

Your Two Cents for July 13

AG Jason Ravnsnorg has stooped to a new low when he accuses his victim of committing "suicide by car." That's  a new low, even for his shamele…

Your Two Cents for July 10
Local

Your Two Cents for July 10

Are those the only complaints the writer has concerning "immigrants" to SD. What about higher food costs, higher water bills, higher trash fee…

Your Two Cents for July 14
Local

Your Two Cents for July 14

I’m sure glad I didn’t wait for Noem to allow me to get my medical marijuana prescription. I went to Denver after another surgery (total of fo…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News