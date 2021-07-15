Your Two Cents for July 15

Drain the swamp in Washington — we had better start in Pierre as Ravnsborg is completely out of control in trying to duck a serious crime that you and I would hang for. Suicide by distracted driver my foot.

Come on you who are seething with rage over the Ravensborg trial. One of his cousins came forward and said Mr. Boever told him he was considering suicide in this manner. Stop the Democrat venom and give the man due process, not angry mob justice.

I see businesses are giving $500 bonus for new hires. How about us old employees who have continued to work through this whole time? We need to be appreciated also.

I wish I could get people to work 40 hours per week. Since 30 hours is full time, that’s all most want to work. And we pay $15 an hour.

Thank you to the downtown businesses and law firms that graciously allow customers of restaurants to use their parking spaces after hours instead of towing our cars. Being kind to members of your community who are trying to support local businesses is a win-win for all.

